Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.24. 1,956,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day moving average is $150.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

