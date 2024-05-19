Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after buying an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 896.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 171,511 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.45. 12,442,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,938,624. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

