Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Solar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 304,592.2% in the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,342 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $197.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $224.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

View Our Latest Report on First Solar

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,785 shares of company stock worth $5,265,869 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.