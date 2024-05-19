Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,259,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,080,000 after purchasing an additional 698,359 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.92. 7,874,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,336,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

