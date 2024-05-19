Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.14. The company had a trading volume of 148,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $194.84.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

