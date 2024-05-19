Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 533 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,869,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,631,000 after purchasing an additional 508,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 790,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 413,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,371,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,401,000 after acquiring an additional 278,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 1,436,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,465. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

