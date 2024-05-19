Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.15. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

