Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 997 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $105.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

