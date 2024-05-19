Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $334.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

