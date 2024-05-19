Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $148.79. 1,258,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

