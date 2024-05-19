S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in S&P Global by 39.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

