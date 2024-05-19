Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.68. The stock had a trading volume of 940,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,308. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.20 and its 200 day moving average is $322.20. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

