Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.340-2.590 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $147.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

