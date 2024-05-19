Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

Tenaris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 97.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tenaris has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tenaris to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Tenaris Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TS opened at $35.10 on Friday. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $40.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenaris last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.60.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

