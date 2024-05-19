The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,202,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 748,727 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 4.2% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of TJX Companies worth $394,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,280,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $202,718,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in TJX Companies by 67.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 138,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

