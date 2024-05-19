TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of TriCo Bancshares worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,801,000 after buying an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 77,221 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. 80,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,657. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $131.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

