Truefg LLC Buys 36,605 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises about 5.5% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 314,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FREL remained flat at $25.60 during trading hours on Friday. 135,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

