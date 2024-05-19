Truefg LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Truefg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

VXF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.42. 237,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.36. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

