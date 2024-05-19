Truefg LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truefg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,164,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 548,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 274,934 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.10. 7,276,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,204,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

