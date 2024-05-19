Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $32,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,403,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 169,592 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 138,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,378. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

