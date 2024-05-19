Venus BUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.11 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $60.11 million and $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230985 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

