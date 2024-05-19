Verge (XVG) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $91.34 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,448.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.39 or 0.00730471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00124433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00041836 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00072429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00202854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00097640 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

