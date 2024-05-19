W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 25 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $30.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $912.07. The company had a trading volume of 910,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,166. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $559.41 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $933.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $841.54. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

