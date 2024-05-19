W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $4.97 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $273.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,285. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

