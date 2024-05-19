W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $788,000 Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.09% of Tompkins Financial worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Cornell University acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,181,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $706.03 million, a P/E ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.91 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 519.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Janet M. Coletti purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet M. Coletti bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $100,011.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares in the company, valued at $426,588.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

