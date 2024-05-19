W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,449,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

