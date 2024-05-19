W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 370 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,219,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,520,112. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $81.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.