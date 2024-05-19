Westport Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Westport Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rogers comprises 1.6% of Westport Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westport Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Rogers worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 120,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,945,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,085,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $117.99. 138,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,566. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $173.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.62. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.67.

About Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

