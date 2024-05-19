Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.06. 1,999,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,277. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.