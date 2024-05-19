Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day moving average is $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

