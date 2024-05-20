1,100 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.75. 304,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,936. The company has a market cap of $438.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

