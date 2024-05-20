1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Trading Up 1.3%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 27,478 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

