32,961 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,861. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

