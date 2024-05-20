Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,115,836,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $104.09. 7,004,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.43. The company has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,884 shares of company stock worth $5,153,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

