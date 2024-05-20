American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.59. 1,725,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

