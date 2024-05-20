BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 72,111 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72,111 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,117,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,602,000 after purchasing an additional 518,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 76,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.59.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.65. 29,330,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

