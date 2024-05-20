Blankinship & Foster LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $342.87. 1,087,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.18. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

