CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.60. 11,799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 8,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

CGG Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CGG had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter.

CGG Company Profile

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

