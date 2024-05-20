Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Intuit by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $661.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $633.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

