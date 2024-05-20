Crake Asset Management LLP Has $136.42 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 13.0% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,983,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $4,101,040,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 22,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,546,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,773,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $177.49.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

