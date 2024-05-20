Crake Asset Management LLP Purchases 2,983 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 3.0% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Target were worth $31,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

Target stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.13. 4,005,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,327. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day moving average is $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

