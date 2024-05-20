Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its stake in Chevron by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 89,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.67. 5,497,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

