Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

(Get Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.