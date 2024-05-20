Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,188 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $400.03. The stock had a trading volume of 951,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,610. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.39 and its 200 day moving average is $359.77.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $92,146.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,223.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $206,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

