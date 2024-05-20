Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 15,902 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 930.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 72,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 65,380 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 132,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,317. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

