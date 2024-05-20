Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 16,308 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,261 shares of company stock worth $6,185,929 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.32.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,534,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,943. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.