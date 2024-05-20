Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 19,625 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.61. 468,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

