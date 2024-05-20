Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.17. 1,430,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,869. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.39.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

