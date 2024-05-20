Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,711 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

