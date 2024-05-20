Dakota Wealth Management Buys 107 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 152,818 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Paychex by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,219. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

